Gray had 31 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 41 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Iowa.

Gray had topped 30 points in six of the first eight games of the season, but Thursday's performance marked the first time he did so since Dec. 5. The 26-year-old has been shuffled between the BayHawks and the parent club this season, but he is averaging 24.1 points and 7.9 assists over 21 games in the G League.