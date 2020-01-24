Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting five
Williams will start Friday against Orlando, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Williams gets the nod at power forward for Jayson Tatum, who's out with a groin injury. He was held scoreless in his last start Saturday against Phoenix in 13 minutes of action.
