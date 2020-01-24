Hawks' Alex Len: Cleared to play
Len (back) is available for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Peachtree Hoops reports.
As expected, Len has been cleared to take the court for Friday's matchup. He'll remain in a bench role, where he's averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over his last five games.
