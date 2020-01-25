Play

Culver will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Rockets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Culver will be replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Okogie, as the likely prefer the latter's defense against James Harden. The rookie is averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 19.2 minutes as a reserve this season.

