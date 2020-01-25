Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Out Friday
Sampson (ankle) won't play Friday against Golden State, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sampson was initially deemed questionable due to a left ankle sprain, and he's since been ruled out for the contest. This shouldn't have much of an impact on Indiana's rotation.
