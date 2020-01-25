Payton totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in the Knicks' 118-112 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Though a costly last-minute turnover partly mired his display, it was an excellent overall game for Payton, who earned just his second double-double of the season. The six-season guard has recently been on form in terms of distributing the ball, dishing seven or more assists in his last five games.