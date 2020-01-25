Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Saturday

Adams is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Joe Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After injuring his ankle in a win against the Rockets on Monday, Adams has been hit with the questionable tag for the third straight game. While the big man being listed as questionable should be a sign of hope, Adams has been ruled out of the last two games after initially being tagged as questionable for both contests. The center's status will once again be one to monitor as Saturday night's game approaches.