Nets' Garrett Temple: Starting Saturday
Temple will start Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench, Temple will be given the starting nod. In 26 previous starts, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.1 minutes. However, it doesn't seem likely that he'll garner that type of run with most of the team healthy.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.