Nets' Garrett Temple: Starting Saturday

Temple will start Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench, Temple will be given the starting nod. In 26 previous starts, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.1 minutes. However, it doesn't seem likely that he'll garner that type of run with most of the team healthy.