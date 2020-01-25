Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play

Davis (back) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis was originally deemed questionable but will take the court despite a bruised backside. Over his past three games, he's averaging a modest 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.7 minutes.

