Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play
Davis (back) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis was originally deemed questionable but will take the court despite a bruised backside. Over his past three games, he's averaging a modest 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.