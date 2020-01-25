Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Cleared to play
Rondo (finger) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, Rondo will play through his injury. Over the past three games, he's averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.
