Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss
Love had 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3PT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 loss against the Bulls.
Love has had three double-doubles during this month and has experienced an uptick in his scoring figures, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last four contests. The veteran power forward will try to extend his solid scoring run Monday at Detroit.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.