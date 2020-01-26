Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss

Love had 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3PT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 loss against the Bulls.

Love has had three double-doubles during this month and has experienced an uptick in his scoring figures, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last four contests. The veteran power forward will try to extend his solid scoring run Monday at Detroit.