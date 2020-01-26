Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Third straight double-double
Nance had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3PT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-106 loss against the Bulls.
Nance has been one of Cleveland's main contributors off the bench and has recorded three straight double-doubles -- he is averaging 16.3 points and 11.0 boards while shooting an impressive 64.7 percent from the field during that stretch. He will attempt to extend that strong run of play Monday at Detroit.
