Pacers' Myles Turner: Unavailable Sunday
Turner was ruled out for Sunday's game at Portland due to an illness, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Turner started the last 34 games but will miss his first game since mid-November. Goga Bitadze is likely to enter the starting lineup in his absence.
