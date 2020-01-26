Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Back with Grizzlies
Watanabe was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Watanbe last saw NBA action in mid-December, but he'll join the Grizzlies on Sunday with Jae Crowder (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Returns to G League action•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Suffers eye injury•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Posts big line in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Transferred to NBA•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.