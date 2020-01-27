Heat's Goran Dragic: Good to go Monday
Dragic (calf) will be available Monday against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic was questionable coming in after missing Friday's loss to the Clippers, but his absence won't last more than one game. With Kendrick Nunn out of the lineup, Dragic could be set for a slightly increased role.
