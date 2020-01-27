Pistons' Derrick Rose: Downgraded to out
Rose (knee) won't play Monday against Cleveland, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Rose was initially deemed probable due to right knee soreness, but he's been downgraded to out prior to tip. With Rose and Tony Snell (illness) out Monday night, look for Reggie Jackson to draw the start at point guard.
