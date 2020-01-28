Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Tuesday
Looney (abdomen) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Though coach Steve Kerr recently expressed optimism that Looney was zeroing in on a return, the big man will have to wait until at least Thursday's game in Boston before suiting up again. Looney will miss his 17th straight contest on account of a sore left abdominal muscle.
