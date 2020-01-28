Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Upgraded to probable

Rubio (ankle) is now being considered probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Rubio was added to the injury report Monday after sustaining a right ankle injury, but after going through shootaround, he's now on track to play. Assuming he ultimately gets the green light, he should slot into his usual role Tuesday as the starting point guard.

