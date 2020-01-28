Suns' Ricky Rubio: Upgraded to probable
Rubio (ankle) is now being considered probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Rubio was added to the injury report Monday after sustaining a right ankle injury, but after going through shootaround, he's now on track to play. Assuming he ultimately gets the green light, he should slot into his usual role Tuesday as the starting point guard.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...