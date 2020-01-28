Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Tuesday
Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to right shoulder soreness.
Antetokounmpo is a surprising addition to the injury report, as there had been no previous report of a shoulder issue. With the reigning MVP out of the mix, look for Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to pick up minutes at power forward.
