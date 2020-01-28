Bucks' George Hill: Cleared to play
Hill (hamstring) will be available to play Tuesday against Washington.
Hill was considered probable with right hamstring soreness, and he's since been given the green light to run the floor Tuesday evening. He's averaging 9.4 points and two rebounds over his last five games.
