Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Tuesday
Doncic is being considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.
Doncic has been dealing with ankle soreness over the last few days, though he managed to play through the issue Monday evening, pouring in 29 points and securing 11 boards over 33 minutes of action. The expectation is that he'll be ready to roll Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 29 to go with 11 boards•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to roll vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Should play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 25 points with seven dimes•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 27•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...