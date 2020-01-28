Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Tuesday

Doncic is being considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.

Doncic has been dealing with ankle soreness over the last few days, though he managed to play through the issue Monday evening, pouring in 29 points and securing 11 boards over 33 minutes of action. The expectation is that he'll be ready to roll Tuesday evening.

