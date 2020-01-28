Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Downgraded to doubtful
McCaw (nose) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Atlanta.
McCaw was previously questionable due to a fractured nose but is now appears as though he's on track to miss his fourth straight matchup. Assuming he's officially ruled out prior to tip, his next chance to return will come Thursday in Cleveland.
