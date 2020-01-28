Play

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse noted that Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with a "slight sprain" and that he'll hopefully return during the team's upcoming back-to-back, per Murphy. Stanley Johnson should see more work Tuesday night with Hollis-Jefferson on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories