Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse noted that Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with a "slight sprain" and that he'll hopefully return during the team's upcoming back-to-back, per Murphy. Stanley Johnson should see more work Tuesday night with Hollis-Jefferson on the shelf.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid game off bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...