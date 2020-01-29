Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Big night off bench
Ibaka scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Hawks.
Marc Gasol headed to the locker room in the third quarter after re-injuring his hamstring and didn't return, leaving plenty of opportunity for Ibaka to take advantage of a matchup with an undersized Atlanta frontcourt. Gasol missed 12 games earlier this season the last time he strained his hamstring, so at the very least Ibaka figures to see more minutes and bigger production in the short term while the Raptors evaluate Gasol -- Ibaka averaged 18.1 points, 10.3 boards, 1.3 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks a night during his teammate's last extended absence.
