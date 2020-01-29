Tra-Deon Hollins: Double-doubles in win

Hollins managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in 22 minutes during Monday's win over Long Island.

Fresh off a franchise-record 18 dimes, Hollins was central to the Drive's 135-117 victory with his fifth double-double of the season. While he's amongst the best passers in the G league, Hollins' inability to generate consistent offense of his own has prevented him from attaining further fantasy success. That said, aside from scoring, Hollins' a fantastic contributor in nearly every category and has season-long averages of 5.7 points, 7.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 22.8 minutes per game.