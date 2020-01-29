Celtics' Enes Kanter: Remains out Thursday
Kanter (hip) won't play Thursday against Golden State, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
The center will remain sidelined for a fourth straight contest while he continues to recover from a right hip bruise. Grant Williams could once again see an increased role Thursday, as the rookie is averaging 18.3 minutes including one start during Kanter's absence.
