Celtics' Enes Kanter: Remains out Thursday

Kanter (hip) won't play Thursday against Golden State, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

The center will remain sidelined for a fourth straight contest while he continues to recover from a right hip bruise. Grant Williams could once again see an increased role Thursday, as the rookie is averaging 18.3 minutes including one start during Kanter's absence.

