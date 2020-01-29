Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to G League
Nowell was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Nowell hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 2, and that will likely continue to be the case unless the Timberwolves are dealing with significant backcourt injuries. Look for him to keep getting action in the G League.
