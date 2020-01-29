Raptors' OG Anunoby: Not on injury report
Anunoby (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Anunoby left Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent shoulder injury, but it turned out to be nothing of concern. Expect Anunoby to be available for his regular allotment of minutes Thursday.
