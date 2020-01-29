Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't return Thursday

Looney (abdomen) will not play Thursday against the Celtics.

Looney was able to participate fully in Wednesday's practice, though he's still not ready for game action. While the 23-year-old is set to miss an 18th consecutive game, the hope is that he'll be able to return before the end of Golden State's road trip, which runs through Feb. 5. Looney's next chance to play will come Saturday in Cleveland.