Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Wednesday

Capela (heel) is expected to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

After missing one game with a bruised right heel, the big man should be back in action Wednesday. In five road games this month, he's averaged 14.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assist.

