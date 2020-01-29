Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Wednesday

Coach Dwane Casey said Drummond (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

As expected, Drummond will take the court Wednesday in Brooklyn. In a pair of games since returning from a two-game absence, the big man is averaging 17.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes.