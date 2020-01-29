Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Wednesday
Coach Dwane Casey said Drummond (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, Drummond will take the court Wednesday in Brooklyn. In a pair of games since returning from a two-game absence, the big man is averaging 17.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...