LaVine (ankle) is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Pacers.

The 24-year-old was considered probable while dealing with right ankle soreness and right knee discomfort, but he's starting as expected Wednesday. LaVine is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 35.2 minutes over the last five games.

