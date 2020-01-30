Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in loss

Drummond had 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.

Drummond was able to give it a go despite dealing with a sprained left wrist. He was inefficient offensively while committing five turnovers but he did contribute across every category except threes. With the trade market apparently cooling, Drummond may remain with the Pistons for the duration of the campaign.