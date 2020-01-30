Ike Nwamu: Paces team in scoring

Nwamu recorded 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Nwamu bounced back from a 5-for-19 shooting performance four days ago with an efficient 7-for-12 night, including hitting all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old remains highly inconsistent, and fantasy managers are rolling the dice putting him in lineups, though it would've paid dividends Wednesday.