Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win
Murray notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Jazz.
Murray logged 30 or more minutes for the second time this month and while his scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent, he continues to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis. The versatile point guard has grabbed three or more rebounds and/or dished out four or more dimes in every single January contest. He is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while logging 24.9 minutes per game this month.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...