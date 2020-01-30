Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win

Murray notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Jazz.

Murray logged 30 or more minutes for the second time this month and while his scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent, he continues to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis. The versatile point guard has grabbed three or more rebounds and/or dished out four or more dimes in every single January contest. He is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while logging 24.9 minutes per game this month.