Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Upgraded to probable

McCaw (nose) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

It appears McCaw is on track to return after missing the past four games due to a broken nose. In the five games preceding his injury, McCaw posted averages of 2.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes.

