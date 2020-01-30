Hawks' Cam Reddish: Moving to bench
Reddish will shift to the bench Thursday against the Sixerss, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks will go with Damian Jones at center, so John Collins and De'Andre Hunter will occupy the starting forward spots, leaving Reddish as the odd man out. The rookie played 30 minutes as the starter Tuesday in Toronto, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Reddish is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career, averaging 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds -- with a 46/41/77 shooting line -- over his last five contests.
