Bulls' Luke Kornet: Probable again
Kornet (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Kornet carried the same designation into Wednesday's game against the Pacers and wound up playing 20 minutes, finishing with six points, four rebounds and one block. Assuming he's cleared to play Friday, Kornet should remain in the starting lineup with Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) both sidelined with injuries.
