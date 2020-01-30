Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Probable again Friday

Valentine (hip) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Nets.

Valentine has been playing through a right hip strain lately, and the expectation remains that he'll take the court Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 15.8 minutes.

