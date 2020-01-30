Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Probable again Friday
Valentine (hip) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Nets.
Valentine has been playing through a right hip strain lately, and the expectation remains that he'll take the court Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 15.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...