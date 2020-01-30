Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable again
Arcidiacono (elbow) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Arcidiacono also carried a probable tag into Wednesday's game against the Pacers and wound up playing 14 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, two rebounds, three assists and one block. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
