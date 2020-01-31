Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday
Davis is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a gluteus maximus contusion.
Davis was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's loss against the 76ers, but he ended up taking the court and logging 39 minutes. He'll likely be re-evaluated following morning shootaround at which point an update should emerge.
