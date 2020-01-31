Lakers' JaVale McGee: Upgraded to probable
McGee (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Portland.
McGee has missed the last two matchups due to illness, but he appears on track to return for Friday's tilt. The team should clarify his availability closer to tipoff.
