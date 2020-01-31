76ers' Joel Embiid: Second straight double-double
Embiid notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss at Atlanta.
Embiid hasn't skipped a beat since missing nine straight games earlier this month, and he has returned to action with back-to-back double-doubles. He has only played four times during January, however, so right now the most important thing for the Cameroonian big man is to get out there and play regularly with no setbacks. If that's the case, then he should remain one of the most productive, versatile big man in the league moving forward.
