Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Friday
Maker will start Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Maker will bump Sekou Doumbouya from the starting five. Across six previous starts, Maker has averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.2 minutes.
