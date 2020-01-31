Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Friday

Maker will start Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Maker will bump Sekou Doumbouya from the starting five. Across six previous starts, Maker has averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories