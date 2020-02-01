Bucks' George Hill: To miss multiple games
Hill (hamstring) is expected to miss the next few games, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill has already been ruled out for Milwaukee's upcoming matchup with the Nuggets, and coach Mike Budenholzer expects the veteran guard to miss at least a game or two following Friday's clash. An updated timetable for Hill should be revealed as he nears a return to action.
