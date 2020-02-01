Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Saturday
Leonard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard is in danger of missing his second consecutive game due to lower-back tightness after getting scratched late Thursday. Look for some combination of Rodney McGruder, Landry Shamet, and JaMychal Green to take on his minutes in the event he ultimately is unable to go.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.