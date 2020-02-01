Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Saturday

Leonard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard is in danger of missing his second consecutive game due to lower-back tightness after getting scratched late Thursday. Look for some combination of Rodney McGruder, Landry Shamet, and JaMychal Green to take on his minutes in the event he ultimately is unable to go.