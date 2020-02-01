Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Saturday
Ntilikina (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Indiana.
In an unlikely turn of events, Ntilikina, who was initially deemed probable, will miss a second straight game. With Elfrid Payton (suspension) already ruled out, Dennis Smith figures to see a dramatic uptick in minutes. Ntilikina's next opportuntiy to return comes Monday against Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.