Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go
Fournier (back) will play in Saturday's game against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier has been dealing with some back pain, but that will not hold him out of Saturday's contest. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable with back issue•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 11 against the Clippers•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Explodes for 26 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles through illness Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Set to play through illness•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Inefficient in return Thursday•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.