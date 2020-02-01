Celtics' Kemba Walker: Won't play Saturday
Walker (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker, who's nursing soreness in his left knee, will miss the next two games. In his stead, look for Marcus Smart to enter the starting five, while Brad Wanamaker should see an uptick in run from the bench.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.