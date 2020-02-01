Hunter (ankle) is "highly doubtful" for Saturday's game against Dallas, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter's sprained ankle appears to have taken a turn for the worse in the leadup to tipoff. In the event he's held out, Cam Reddish figures to enter the starting lineup, while Evan Turner would be in line for an expanded role off the bench. Look for an official update on Hunter's availability to come closer to game time.